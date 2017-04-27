Lexington Deputies Search for Teacher Wanted for Sexual Battery with Student

Hianlucas Isturiz Rodriguez (Photo: LCSD)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are searching for a school teacher suspected of having criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Deputies say Hianlucas Isturiz Rodriguez, 40, engaged in sexual battery with a Red Bank Elementary School student multiple times while on duty at the school, according to arrest warrants. Detectives have obtained warrants charging Rodriguez with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

“These acts happened during the current school year,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “While our search for Rodriguez continues, we encourage anyone with information on this case or other incidents involving Rodriguez to call Crimestoppers.”

Deputies say students and parents often called Rodriguez “Señor Isturiz,” according to Koon.

Anyone with information about where he might be should also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information they provide leads to an arrest.

