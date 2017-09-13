Lexington Man Arrested for Attempted Murder Following 4-Hour Standoff with Deputies

Kyle Obara (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington man is charged with two counts of attempted murder for shooting at two men who visited his home early Sunday morning.

Kyle Obara, 35, fired a handgun at the men as they fled his Weaver Drive residence, according to arrest warrants. Neither of the men were hit by the shots. Obara is also charged with kidnapping and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

“Based on information detectives gathered at the scene and during interviews with witnesses, the suspect met the two men Saturday night at a store near his house and invited them over,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “An argument broke out that led the suspect to shoot at the victims as they left his home.”

Deputies arrested Obara at his home Sunday morning, according to Koon. The Lexington County SWAT team responded to Obara’s residence after deputies were unable to make contact with him. Negotiators tried for nearly four hours to reach Obara before SWAT team members entered the residence and took Obara into custody.

Obara is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a judge denied him bond during a hearing Sunday.

© 2017 WLTX-TV