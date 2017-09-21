Lexington Man, Teen Charged with Making Bombs

Peter John Munson

Lexington County SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say a man and a teenager are being accused of making homemade bombs after explosive materials were found in his Batesburg-Leesville home.

Peter John Munson, 57, is charged with possessing or threatening to use a destructive device, according to the arrest warrant. Munson turned himself in at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Thursday morning.

The teen, who is not being identified by law enforcement because he’s under the age of 17, was also charged with possessing or threatening to use a destructive device. He has been released to the custody of a parent.

“This case started this week with a community tip to one of our school resource officers about a threat made against White Knoll Middle School,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Our investigation led us to Munson’s home, where detectives executed a search warrant Tuesday. They found a homemade explosive mixture as well as items and chemicals used to produce incendiary devices.”

Evidence of a used incendiary device was located in Munson’s yard, according to Koon.

Munson is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing. The teenager will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

Lexington School District One issued the following statement:

"A parent of a student at White Knoll Middle School called an administrator at the school on Tuesday morning, Sept. 19, to report that a WKMS student had posted some alarming information on social media that included a threat to the school.



"The district takes any report like this seriously and immediately informed the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department of the incident through the School Resource Officer.



"In addition, administrators at WKMS contacted the student’s parents and suspended the student in accordance with board policy and district procedure.



"Lexington District One does not tolerate this kind of behavior and feels that every child deserves a safe learning environment. For this reason and in accordance with applicable policies and procedures, school administrators recommended the student for expulsion. This is standard operating procedure.



"The district encourages students and their parents to immediately report any safety concerns to a school administrator, School Resource Officer, school counselor, teacher or other employee. The district also has a Tip Line (803-821-1232) which students, parents and others can use to anonymously report safety concerns.



"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority."

