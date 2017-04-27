Lexington Medical Center Officer Wounded, Fires at Suspect's Vehicle

Lexington Medical Center (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington Medical Center Public Safety officer was hurt and shot at a suspect in a confrontation in the parking lot of the hospital Thursday morning.

At this point, it's unclear what led up to the incident, but somehow, the officer was injured by the suspect, according to Thom Berry with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The officer then fired his weapon at the suspect's vehicle, but did not hit the man with gunfire.

The suspect drove away from the scene, but Lexington County deputies arrested him in the southern part of the county a short time later. That suspect's identity has not been released.

The officer's injuries are described as non life-threatening.

Because this is an officer-involved shooting, SLED is investigating. SLED agents say the scene is secure.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here shortly.

