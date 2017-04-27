Man Charged in Lexington Medical Center Incident Identified

Stephen Craft (Photo: LCSD)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies have identified the man who they say hit an officer with a car Thursday morning at Lexington Medical Center.

Stephen Craft has been booked at the county jail.

Lexington County deputies say around 7:45 a.m., the officer went up to a car on the hospital campus because the suspect, now identified as Craft, had an outstanding warrant for grand larceny. Craft, however, started up the car and attempted to run over the officer, deputies say.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries when the car struck him.

According to deputies, the officer responded by pulling out his weapon and firing shots at the car. Craft was not hit by gunfire. The suspect then drove away from the scene.

Lexington County deputies located the car in the southern part of the county, but they say Craft refused to pull over. That led to a car chase that ended in the 5500 block of Beckman Road.

The suspect then got out of the car, and after a short foot chase with officers, he was arrested.

Because this is an officer-involved shooting, SLED is investigating.

Lexington Medical Center says there is no risk to visitors, patients, or staff at the hospital.

