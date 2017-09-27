Lexington Woman Shot, Killed Husband, Police Say

Kimberly Fletcher Groh (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

LEXINGTON, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington woman has been arrested for the murder of her husband ten months after his death, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Kimberly Fletcher Groh, 51, is charged with the murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of Michael Jennings Bryan, 55, according to Lexington Police chief Terrence Green.

Police say they responded to a shooting incident on Corley Street on November 30, 2016 to find Bryan dead in his bed with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

After a ten-month investigation, police say they determined Groh shot Michael Bryan with a rifle. Groh turned herself in to the Lexington Police Department Tuesday morning.

While no motive has been released, police say interviews, forensic examination of electronic devices, blood spatter and ballistics tests were key to the investigation.

"I hope that the arrest of Kimberly Groh brings closure and answers to Michael Bryan’s family and friends," said Chief Green.

Groh is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.

