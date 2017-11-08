Lingerie from Columbia Victoria's Secret Stolen at Gunpoint, Police Say

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are looking for three suspects who they say stole lingerie and clothing from a Victoria's Secret store at gunpoint.

Officers say the items were taken from the Columbiana Center mall location just before 7:30 p.m. on November 7.

Police say at least one of the men was armed with a gun and threatened an employee while the suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information on who the suspect are should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

