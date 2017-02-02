Man Accused of Assaulting Teen on Midlands School Bus

Karl Vernon Williams (Photo: Kershaw County Detention Center)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies have arrested a man who they say assaulted a 16-year-old boy on a school bus.

Karl Vernon Williams, 36, is charged with assault and battery third degree, disturbing schools, and interfering with the operation of a school bus.

Officers say on Tuesday, the parent of the victim called them to say her child had been attacked when Williams got on the bus and struck her son. Deputies looked at the footage on the bus and were able to identify Williams as the attacker.

Officers found Williams and took him into custody Wednesday.

Deputies believe the victim and the daughter of Williams' girlfriend had had some type of confrontation. “Williams decided to take the matter into his own hands and when the school bus stopped to drop off the female, he boarded the bus, assaulted the male victim and left," Sheriff Jim Matthews said.

Matthews added that Williams has a long arrest record.

