Man Accused of Branding Child with Heat Gun, Causing ‘Serious' Disfiguration

Snellville, GA (WXIA) - A man is accused of branding a child with a heat gun and "seriously disfiguring" him, according to arrest warrants.

On Sunday, 36-year-old Tory Bernard Gentry was arrested on charges of first-degree cruelty to a child and aggravated battery.

Arrests warrants state Gentry branded a child with a heat gun causing a large burn on the child’s side. When the child was taken into DFCS custody, he had multiple unexplained rib fractures and bruising.

A warrant stated the child was "seriously" disfigured by the heat gun.

Gentry was previously arrested in Gwinnett County for possession of methamphetamine in March of 2017.

He is being held without bond in Gwinnett County.

