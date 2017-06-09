Man Accused of Committing Sex Crime with Girl

Eric Charles Johnson (Photo: Columbia Police)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have arrested a suspect in connection with a sex assault on a girl that happened almost four years ago.

Eric Charles Johnson, 42-year-old is charged with kidnapping and third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to officers, Johnson fondled the girl at a home back in 2013. Johnson allegedly asked the victim to perform a sex act on him and would not allow her to leave a bedroom. The child managed to get away from Johnson and find safety, officers say.

The victim recently reported the crime to relatives and law enforcement, which led officers to file charges and take him into custody on Friday.

Officers say Johnson is acquainted with the victim and her family.

