Man Accused of Exposing Himself at Columbia Restaurant

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have arrested a man who they say exposed himself at a Columbia restaurant.
Officers say on April 30, 36-year-old Tyrone Gaither entered the Panera Bread on Garners Ferry Road. A woman who was sitting across from the man says he exposed himself to her.
The notified the store's manager, who then called 9-1-1.
He was arrested Friday, and booked at the county jail.
