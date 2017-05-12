Man Accused of Exposing Himself at Columbia Restaurant

Tyrone Gaither (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have arrested a man who they say exposed himself at a Columbia restaurant.

Officers say on April 30, 36-year-old Tyrone Gaither entered the Panera Bread on Garners Ferry Road. A woman who was sitting across from the man says he exposed himself to her.

The notified the store's manager, who then called 9-1-1.

He was arrested Friday, and booked at the county jail.

