Man Accused of Exposing Himself Outside Gym at Village of Sandhill

Berrino McClary (Photo: RCDC)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies arrested a man who they say exposed himself outside a northeast Columbia gym.

Berrino McClary, 35, is facing a charge of indecent exposure. He was taken into custody by deputies at Columbia Police Department Headquarters located on Washington Street.

Officers say they'd gotten a report on April 4 that an unknown man was exposing and inappropriately touching himself in the parking lot of the Muv Fitness located in the Village of Sandhills.

Deputies were able to identify McClary as the suspect, and discovered he'd been arrested by the Columbia Police Department three days after the incident on unrelated charges of indecent exposure.

Sheriff Leon Lott states that if you are aware of any incidents such as this, call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at 803-576-3000.





