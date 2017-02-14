Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Kids Outside Store

Daniel Stanley (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have arrested a suspect who they say exposed himself to women and children outside a Two Notch Road store.

Officers charged 38-year-old Daniel Stanley with indecent exposure.

Deputies say on Sunday, Stanley stood outside Kings Beauty Supply and exposed himself to women and children. Officers saywheny they arrived on the scene, they found him inside a car in the parking lot attempting to adjust his clothing.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Stanley is a registered sex offender and has a criminal history of indecent exposure.

