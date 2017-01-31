Man Accused of Getting a Pound of Marijuana in the Mail

Kenny Teray Basnight (Photo: Newberry County Sheriff's Office)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - Newberry County deputies have arrested a man who they say received nearly a pound of marijuana through the mail.

Officers charged 24-year-old Kenny Teray Basnight with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

According to deputies, they were told by U.S. Postal Service officials that a suspicious package containing illegal drugs would be delivered to a home on South Main Street in Prosperity. Officers say they went to the home, and saw the package arrive, and then Basnight leave the home in a car.

Deputies pulled over the vehicle, and say they could immediately smell marijuana coming from the car. Deputies say they found nearly a pound of marijuana, as well as an ounce of the drug in a book bag.

He's since been released on bond.

