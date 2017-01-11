Man Accused of Sexually Assauling Young Girl in the Midlands

Joseph Elliot Garcia (Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies have arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted a young girl.

Joseph Elliot Garcia, 44, is charged with criminal sexual conduct first degree.

Officers say on December 28, the sheriff's department got a report from the victim's mother that Garcia had sexually assaulted the child. An investigation began that included a physical exam of the girl, and that lead to officers getting a warrant.

Deputies say they were able to track him to a motel in Lancaster County that he was working at. Investigators say he does not have a permanent address.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said Garcia has an extensive criminal history.