Man Accused of Sexually Assauling Young Girl in the Midlands

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies have arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted a young girl.
Joseph Elliot Garcia, 44, is charged with criminal sexual conduct first degree.
Officers say on December 28, the sheriff's department got a report from the victim's mother that Garcia had sexually assaulted the child. An investigation began that included a physical exam of the girl, and that lead to officers getting a warrant.
Deputies say they were able to track him to a motel in Lancaster County that he was working at. Investigators say he does not have a permanent address.
Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said Garcia has an extensive criminal history.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs