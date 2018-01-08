Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman After Ride from Five Points

Mouad Bendahmane (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman who he picked up for a ride in Columbia's Five Points.

Mouad Bendahmane, 33, is charged with criminal sexual conduct 1st degree and kidnapping. Bendahmane turned himself into investigators on Monday.

Officers say back on October 28, the suspect agreed to give the victim a ride home from the Five Points area. However, officers say he then drove the victim back to his house, where he sexually assaulted her. Bendahmane then drove the victim to her home and advised the victim’s friends that he was an Uber driver and then fled the location.

Investigators were able to obtain Bendahmane’s vehicle information that assisted with his identity in the case. RCSD is currently looking into other sexual assault cases involving Bendahmane and additional charges may be forthcoming.



