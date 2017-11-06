Man Accused of Shooting at His Girfriend, Beating Her

Brandon Bing (Photo: RCSD)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are looking for a man who they say hit his girlfriend and fired at least one shot at her.

Officers say back on October 22, 28-year-old Brandon Bing got into an argument with his girlfriend at the Reserve Apartments on Faraway Drive.

During the fight, officers say he hit the woman with his gun, then fired at her.

The bullet missed the woman and struck a wall. She suffered bruises to her face from the assault.

Bing ran from the scene before deputies could get there.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

