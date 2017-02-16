Man Accused of Stealing Scratch-Off Tickets Arrested

Frank James Sturkie (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies have arrested a man who they say stole a stack of scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store

Officers arrested 35-year-old Frank James Sturkie. They say he turned himself over to them after seeing surveillance video that had been released to the public by the sheriff's department.

Officers say the suspect went into the place back in December and took an entire rack of the tickets. The video showed the man loading the tickets into a black pickup truck.

Deputies believe the man then tried to cash in those tickets the following day in Clarendon County.

He's been booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.

The lottery has safety procedures in place that make it nearly impossible to redeem stolen lottery tickets.

