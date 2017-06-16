Man Accused of Threatening Wife Before Barricading Himself, Kids in Home

Dan Costner (Photo: Mooresville Police)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – A Mooresville man is in jail after police said he threatened his wife with a knife before barricading himself and the couple’s two children inside their home Friday.

According to Mooresville Police, officers found a woman suffering from injuries on West Iredell Avenue a little after 4 a.m. The victim told officers that her husband assaulted her and threatened her before barricading himself inside the family’s home with their two children.

Investigators closed several roads in the area while officers negotiated for the release of the children. Just before 8 a.m., the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Dan Costner, surrendered to police.

Costner was charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present. He is currently being held in the Iredell County Jail without bond, police said.

