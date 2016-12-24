Man Arrested at Checkpoint with Drugs, Weapon

Scottie Lee Cromer (Photo: Newberry County Sheriff's Department)

PROSPERITY, SC - (WLTX) -- Deputies from the Newberry County Sheriff's Department arrested a man carrying a large amount of drugs, cash and a gun early Saturday morning.

Officials from the department say 34-year-old Scottie Lee Cromer of Prosperity is charged with trafficking cocaine 3rd offense, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine 3rd offense, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person of a violent crime.

Just after 2:00 a.m. deputies say they smelled drugs coming from Cromer's vehicle at a check point at the intersection of Main Street and Brown Street. When the driver exited the vehicle, deputies say they saw cocaine and crack cocaine on him. They also found marijuana and an AK-47 style gun with a fully loaded clip.

Officials say Cromer admitted to being a part of a gang and previously served a 7-year federal sentence for weapons charges. Investigators are asking that Cromer face federal firearms charges again and that his bond be denied.

Sheriff Lee Foster released a statement saying, "We will use every available law at the state and federal level to make sure he is removed from society for as long as possible." He also commends the deputies involved for their "quick and proper action based on their training."