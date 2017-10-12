SC Man Attempted to Suffocate 1-Year-Old Child, Police Say

Via Fort Mill Police

FORT MILL, S.C. - Fort Mill Police have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to strangle his one-year-old child.

Grayson Bryant Seawell, 21, has been charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child, and one count of attempted murder.

According to police, the incident happened on October 10. Officers responded to a call and learned from the child's mother that Seawell had allegedly attempted to suffocate the one-year-old, and then fled the home.

Police were able to locate and arrest Seawall without incident.

During their investigation, officers found previous allegations abuse, alleging that Seawall had physically abused both of his one-year-old children.

Seawall was denied bond and is being held in the York County Detention Center.

