Man Arrested for Breaking Into 3 Rosewood Businesses

Jason Paul Jackson (Photo: CPD)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have arrested a suspect who they say broke into three businesses in the Rosewood community.

Officers charged Jason Paul Jackson with three counts of burglary second degree, larceny, and two counts of grand larceny. Investigators say a tip led to the arrest.

Police say he broke into the following businesses on these dates:

The Local Buzz (141 S. Shandon Street) 5/13/17: Accused of stealing electronics and money.

Ole Timey Meat Market (3718 Rosewood Drive) 5/14/17 : Accused of stealing money, meat and a lawn care tool.

Roof Top Pizza (4427 Rosewood Drive) 5/15/17: Accused of stealing electronics and multiple bottles of liquor.

Jackson has been booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

