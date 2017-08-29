Man Arrested for Distributing Child Porn

Josephy Hewitt is facing charges in relation to child porn. (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- A Columbia man is facing charges after investigators say he sent out several files containing child pornography.

33-year-old Joseph Hewitt was arrested on August 24, 2017 on ten charges connected to the exploitation of a minor. Officials from the South Carolina Attorney General's office say investigators received a report from CyberTipline which led them to Hewitt. The Richland County Sheriff's Office made the arrest along with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The offense is punishable by up to ten years of imprisonment on each account. This case is being prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

© 2017 WLTX-TV