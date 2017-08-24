Man Arrested for Smashing Windows in Downtown Columbia

Tyler Loyd (Photo: Columbia Police Dept.)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have arrested a suspect who they say is responsible for vandalism in downtown Columbia this week.

Officers announce late Thursday night that 20-year-old Tyler Loyd is being charged with multiple counts of vandalism.

The incidents all happened Tuesday night between 9 until 10 p.m. Police say the acts were all committed inside a white older model pick up truck.

Several businesses had broken windows along Gervais, Main, Harden and Blossom Streets. Damage was estimated at nearly $50,000.

