Man Arrested for Smashing Windows in Downtown Columbia

Tyler Loyd has been charged in this case. tThe columbia police say he's 20 years old. He's accused of throwing rocks and breaking windows and businesses and vehicles.

wltx 11:15 PM. EDT August 24, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have arrested a suspect who they say is responsible for vandalism in downtown Columbia this week.

Officers announce late Thursday night that 20-year-old Tyler Loyd is being charged with multiple counts of vandalism.

The incidents all happened Tuesday night between 9 until 10 p.m. Police say the acts were all committed inside a white older model pick up truck.

Several businesses had broken windows along Gervais, Main, Harden and Blossom Streets. Damage was estimated at nearly $50,000. 

