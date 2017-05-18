Man Arrested for Killing Lexington County Man

Brandon Lee Pham (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a Lexington County man earlier this week.

Brandon Lee Pham, 32 is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to agents, Pham got into an argument with the victim, 26-year-old Austin Chandler, on May 15 in the garage of Chandler's home on Glasgo Lane in Lexington. A warrant states a witness tried to break up the fight, but Pham shot Chandler several times.

Pham then drove away from the scene in an SUV. Investigators haven't said what they believe led up to the argument.

Officers were able to arrest him after they got a report two days later of a fight that involved him at a home in Pelion. When EMS arrived, Pham ran from the scene, but officers were able to catch him.

Agents also announced the arrests of 34-year-old Pamela Shae Norris and 33-year-old Ashley Dawn Spencer on charges of accessory after the fact to a felony, and interference/hindering officers serving warrant or rescuing prisoners.

According to a warrant, Norris was at the house at the time of the killing. She spoke to SLED about the crime, then contacted Pham and spent the night with him, officers believe. When he was arrested, officers say he had a copy of the signed written statement she had given to investigators earlier.

Agents say Spencer gave Pham a ride to the home in Pelion, even though she knew he was wanted for murder.

Lexington County deputies asked SLED to investigate the death because it involved family members of a Lexington County Sheriff Department employee.

