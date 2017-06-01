Man Beat His Brother to Death, Set Home on Fire, Deputies Say

James Moses Thomas (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have arrested a suspect who they say killed his own brother, then set his home on fire.

Officers have charged James Moses Thomas, 29, with murder and arson.

Columbia Firefighters put out a blaze at a home in the 1700 block of Morninglo Lane, and found Thomas' body. They then called deputies to the scene.

Investigators say they were signs of injuries on the victim's body. They eventually determined that Thomas beat the victim with a tire iron after the two got into a fight.

Thomas then set the home on fire, according to officers.

Investigators were able to identify Thomas through DNA evidence at the scene.

© 2017 WLTX-TV