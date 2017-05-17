Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Hitting Officer with Car

Stephen Craft (Photo: LCSD)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a suspect who they say hit a police officer with a car outside Lexington Medical Center last month.

Stephen Johnson Craft II, 38, faces one count of attempted murder.

The incident happened on April 27 parking lot of the facility. Around 7:45 a.m. that day , officers got word that Craft, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for grand larceny, was in the parking lot. One of the officers went up to Craft's vehicle to make contact with him, but officers say Craft put the vehicle in gear and attempted to run over the officer.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries when the car struck him.

The officer responded by pulling out his weapon and firing shots at the car. Craft was not hit by the gunfire, and drove away from the scene.

Lexington County deputies located the car in the southern part of the county, but they say Craft refused to pull over. That led to a car chase that ended on Beckman Road.

The suspect then got out of the car, and after a short foot chase with officers, he was arrested.

