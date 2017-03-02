Man Charged with Attempting to Snatch Child at Walmart

Eric Shayne Richardson (Photo: Cleveland County Sheriff's Office)

SHELBY, N.C. – Police in Shelby arrested a man they say attempted to snatch a baby at Walmart.

According to Shelby Police, the victim said Eric Shayne Richardson, 43, was talking to her 10-month-old daughter inside the Walmart store on Dixon Boulevard when he tried to pull the child away from her.

A warrant for Richardson’s arrest was obtained by detectives and he turned himself in Wednesday night, police say. He is charged with assault on a child under 12 and is being held in the Cleveland County Jail under a $15,000 bond.

