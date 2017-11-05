Jonathan Lamar Williams (Photo: York Count Sheriff's Office)

BELMONT, N.C. - A South Carolina man has been charged in a road rage shooting that happened on I-85 in North Carolina earlier this week.

According to Belmont Police, Jonathan Lamar Williams, 26, of Clover, South Carolina is charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle after investigators said he fired a shot into the window of an SUV on October 31. Investigators said Williams pulled beside the victim’s vehicle after a lane change dispute and opened fire into one of the vehicle’s windows.

Williams was arrested in Clover, South Carolina Friday and is being held at the York County Detention Center.

No one was hurt during the shooting.

In a 911 call obtained by NBC Charlotte, the daughter can be heard crying intermittently throughout the call.

“She’s so scared,” the victim said. “I have the bullet sitting right here in my car.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Belmont Police at 704-829-4037.

