Man Charged with Shooting Teen in Car in South Carolina

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) - A man has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing a teen in the car with him.



Lancaster police Chief Scott Grant said in a news release that 25-year-old Travis Belk was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the shooting of 17-year-old Daquan Blackmon.



Blackmon died at a Charlotte, North Carolina, hospital Monday.



Grant said Belk was in a car with Blackmon Aug. 18 and was firing at another person when a bullet hit Blackmon, who was taken to a local hospital before being flown to Charlotte.



It was not known if Belk has an attorney yet.

