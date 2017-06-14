Man Crashed Stolen Truck Into Tree, Columbia Police Say

John L. Griffin (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have charged a man who they say wrecked a stolen pickup truck.

Officers say 62-year-old John L. Griffin was speeding down Fontaine Road Tuesday when he lost control and crashed into a tree near the intersection of Farrow Road. Griffin was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Investigators say the vehicle was a stolen 2002 Nissan Frontier.

Police say the truck was stolen from the 5800 block of Farrow Road and investigators continue to determine the identity of the initial thief.

Griffin is now in jail charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, property crimes third, and reckless driving.

Anyone with information in the case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV