Man Deported 3 Times Arrested for DUI in the Midlands

Ramon Orlando Alvarenga-Rodriguez (Photo: Kershaw County Detention Center)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - A man who deputies say has been deported from the United States three separate times was arrested for DUI over the weekend in Kershaw County.

Deputies arrested Ramon Orlando Alvarenga-Rodriguez on Saturday night on a charge of driving under the influence second offense.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says an off-duty Forest Acres officer saw Rodriguez running vehicles off the road and driving recklessly near Elgin. The officer called dispatch to let them know that this was happening in their jurisdiction.

Rodriguez pulled into a convenience store, where an Elgin police officer approached him. Officers say he ran, but was quickly caught by both the Elgin officer and the Forest Acres officer.

According to Matthews, Alvarenga-Rodriguez refused to give the officers his name and date of birth. Eventually, officers were able to determine that he'd been arrested in Charleston for DUI in 2015. Police were then able to positively identify him, and learned that he uses eight different names and dates of birth.

State and federal agencies were able to determine that he'd been deported three times before. He's now has a detainer on him to be deported again.

(© 2017 WLTX)