Elderly Man Dies After Attack in Columbia's Finlay Park

Corey Todd (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have now charged a man with murder in connection with an assault in Finlay Park that led to the death of an 81-year-old man.

Corey Todd, 42, is currently being held in the Richland County jail.

Officers say back on September 10, Todd tried to get money from 81-year-old John Bagley. Officers say Todd attacked the victim, hitting him in the head.

Police arrested Bagley and charged him with assault and battery.

However, 16 days later, Bagley was found dead in his Irmo home. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Bagley died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The charged were then upgraded to murder last Friday.

© 2017 WLTX-TV