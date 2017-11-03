Man Dies After Being Duct-Taped, Beaten by Son, Daughter-in-Law, Agents Say

Donald Ralph Chewning, and Kathy Laine Chewning (Photo: Saluda County Detention Center)

Saluda County, SC (WLTX) - A Saluda County husband and wife are being accused of beating and neglecting the man's father until the victim died.

Donald Ralph Chewning, 51, and Kathy Laine Chewning, 48, are both charged with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.

According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents, the victim, 79-year-old James Boyd Chewning, lived with the couple. Investigators say between Wednesday and Thursday of this week, the couple battered and restrained the father to a bed using zip ties and rags. They're also accused of using duct tape to cover James Chewning's mouth and eyes.

Officers say they found physical evidence at the scene of the crime to back up their claims.

Donald Ralph Chewning, and Kathy Laine Chewning (Photo: Saluda County Detention Center)

The charge against them is a felony, and if convicted, they could spend up to 30 years in prison.

© 2017 WLTX-TV