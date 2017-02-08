Man Found Dead at Lexington County Home

(Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are investigating after a man was found dead at a home there Wednesday morning.

Officers say around 11:15 a.m., they got a call of shots fired at a residence in the 3000 block of Princeton Road, which is near the town of South Congaree. When officers arrived they found the victim dead on the property.

Deputies say they are following leads and have a possible suspect.

Anyone with information in this case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

(© 2017 WLTX)