Man Shot When Richland County Craigslist Deal Goes Bad

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A man is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting Monday morning in northeast Richland County.

Officers say the man was shot multiple times in the 100 block of South Pointe Drive. That street is near the Summit Parkway.

We are told by officials that the two people met for a Craigslist deal. and one of the people tried to rob the other. The robbery victim then pulled out a weapon and shot the suspect.

The shooting is under investigation.