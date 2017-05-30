Man in Dress Robs Lexington Bank, Police Say

(Photo: Lexington Police Department)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed a bank Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. at the Bank of America at 215 West Main Street. when the suspect entered the store.

Officers say the man was dressed as a woman and gave a note to the teller demanding money and also threatened violence if she did not comply. After getting the money, the suspect ran out of the building and toward the nearby woods.

The suspect was dressed in a long black dress with a multi-color head cover and wore dark sunglasses during the incident.

If anyone has any information on the identity of this person or witness to this crime, they are urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.

