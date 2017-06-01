Man Lured Girl from School, Sexually Assaulted Her, Deputies Say

Jeremy Adam Bowen (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies have arrested a man who they say enticed a girl to leave school, then sexually assaulted her.

Jeremy Adam Bowen, 37, is facing multiple charges, including criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16.

Officers say Bowen knew the girl, and asked her to leave the campus. He then gave the girl drugs and alcohol and sexually assaulted her at a location away from the school.

The victim was treated, released from a hospital and is back home with her family, deputies say.

As of late Thursday afternoon, Bowen was in jail awaiting a bond hearing.

