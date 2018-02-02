Man Offered to Give Away Baby at Gas Station, Deputies Say

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX)- Orangeburg Law Enforcement and state agencies are looking for a man they who tried to give away a 5 day old baby.

According to an incident report, an employee at a convenience store on Saint Matthews Road stated a man walked into the gas station and asked if anyone wanted a 5 day old baby. The man stated he was driving from the state of Florida and told the clerk he was trying to get to Santee or back home.

The male then left the store and asked a customer for for money, purchased gas and asked if the store had any baby milk.

According to another cashier the man appears to driving a gray Mercury Mariner with the last three numbers of the tag SC 370. The male headed towards the interstate and several agencies are continuing to try to track him down.

