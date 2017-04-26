Man on Probation Attacks, Nearly Kills 'Friend' With Shovel, Deputies Say

Thomas Richard Johnson Jr. (Photo: Kershaw County Detention Center)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - A Kershaw County man out on probation attacked and nearly killed a "friend" with a shovel, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department.

Thomas Richard Johnson, Jr., 26, of Cassatt, SC, was arrested by Kershaw County Deputies Wednesday and charged with first degree assault and battery, according to investigators. Deputies say Johnson is awaiting a bond hearing and a possible probation violation charge at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Deputies say a man got out of his car to talk to some friends, including Johnson, at the Shepard Acres mobile home park in Cassatt, SC on April 15. After an argument began, Johnson hit the man in the head twice with a shovel before fleeing, investigators say.

Kershaw County deputies say they responded to Kershaw Health hospital, where the man was being treated for lacerations to his head. Investigators say the man was found to have a skull fracture with bleeding on the brain and was transferred to Palmetto Health Richland, where he was placed in a critical care unit.

Investigators say the victim was not able to make a statement when he was initially admitted to the hospital. Deputies say they were able to interview a witness who provided information about the attack before interviewing the victim on April 18 and swearing out a warrant for Johnson's arrest.

Kershaw County deputies took Johnson into custody after he turned himself in to his probation officer on April 26.

At the time of his arrest, Johnson was out on probation for a second degree domestic violence conviction, for which he was sentenced to time served and released on March 16, 2017.

Johnson has previously been arrested for public disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine, pointing and presenting a firearm, two burglary charges, possession of cocaine base, and second degree stalking and domestic violence.

“It only took a month after being convicted of domestic violence and being released from jail before Johnson was back in trouble,” said Sheriff Matthews. “He nearly killed the man he assaulted and doesn’t need to be back out on the street.”

