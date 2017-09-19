Man Ordered to Stay Away from Lexington One Schools After Threats

Christopher Glen Raines (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A man accused of making online threats to students at River Bluff High School is being ordered to stay away from the school.

A judge set bond at $1,087 for 42-year-old Christopher Raines, who's charged with unlawful communication.

Under the conditions of the bond, he's required to wear a GPS monitoring device and must stay 100 yards away from anywhere children are, including parks, schools, and daycares.

He also must stay away from all Lexington School District One campuses, including River Bluff High, and can't have any contact in person or online with any student, faculty, administrator, or school board member.

He also was ordered to complete a mental health screening.

Officers say Raines made threatening posts on his Facebook and Twitter pages, and created several videos on his YouTube page between August and September. Law enforcement and Lexington School District One says Raines has had a problem with the school for years.

Officers say during videos which were posted to YouTube, Raines videotaped himself in his yard with a bow and arrow using explosive arrowheads which are designed to use .357 or .38 Special ammunition. At one point during the videos, investigators say Raines made reference to students being put into body bags.

According to police, the threats continued on Sunday, September 17, 2017, when he stated “This week’s prediction: RBHS students killed this week while committing crimes on private property.” on both his Facebook and Twitter pages.

Lexington School District One said Monday that Raines had repeatedly made threats at students and staff over the last year. The district says it put Raines on a districtwide no trespass notice in September of 2016.

