Man Pretended to Help Elderly Woman, Stole Her Car, Police Say

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington Police are searching for a man who they say took an elderly woman's car after first pretending to help her.

Officers say around 9 a.m. Friday, Timothy W. Roberts, 43, offered to assist an 84-year-old woman who was trying to find her car in the parking lot of the Lexington County Administration Building.

The woman had come to the office to pay her taxes, but was having trouble locating her vehicle. Roberts, police say, had just come there for a court appearance.

Officers say at one point during their exchange, he took the woman's keys and car, then left the area. After waiting for a while for him to come back, the woman called police.

Police say he was last seen putting items in the woman's car at a home on Glasgo Lane in Lexington County later in the day.

Her car is described as a bluish/gray Toyota Corolla with South Carolina license plate number DHI 696.

Anyone with information on the car or where Roberts may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

