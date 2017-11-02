Man Pulls Gun in Ohio After Failing to Get McMuffin

WARREN, OHIO (AP) - Police in Ohio say they're looking for a man who pulled out a gun after being told by a McDonald's drive-thru worker there were no Egg McMuffin sandwiches available.



Police say the incident occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at a McDonald's in Warren, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.



The worker told police that two men inside the car appeared to be around 20 years old. She said the driver called her a vulgar name after pulling out the gun and then cursed at her again before driving away.



Warren police hope to identify the men using surveillance video footage.

