Man scammed out of more than $800,000

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
15-year-old Girl Missing in the Midlands
-
New State Tax Credit for Low Income Families
-
I-26 EB Fatal Accident
-
Darius Rucker to appear on CBS' 'Undercover Boss'
-
Fatal Shooting on Piney Wood Roads
-
Teacher Proposes with Help from Students
-
Computer Worm Sweeping Country
-
$10,000 Reward for Missing Marlboro Girl
-
How Do You Recycle Mattresses?
More Stories
-
Deputies search for missing 20-year-old last seen…May 13, 2017, 3:19 p.m.
-
Richland Recycles Day this SaturdayMay. 9, 2017, 1:16 p.m.
-
Alligator Goes for Morning Walk Near Timmerman TrailMay 13, 2017, 11:09 a.m.