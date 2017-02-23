Man Set Fire to His Estranged Wife's House Twice in One Day, SLED Says

Marvin Leonard Hill (Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Lugoff, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents are accusing a man of setting fire to his estranged wife's house twice in one day.

Marvin Leonard Hill, 60, is charged with two counts of arson second-degree.

Officers say on Wednesday, they went to a home on Longstreet Road near Lugoff on two separate occasions. The first fire took place at 5:48 a.m, while the second happened at 9:38 a.m.

In the first case, firefighters say they put out two small, unconnected fires in different rooms of the home. After the flames were extinguished, the firefighters left.

Hours later, they were called back. Officers say the second fire began in an upstairs bedroom on the opposite side of the house from the ones from earlier . During their investigation, police dogs found discovered evidence of ignitable liquids, SLED says.

Under questioning, agents say Hill told them he was by himself at the home during the first fire, and had come to the house before the second one began.

Hill told investigators he was in the process of divorcing his wife, but that the house was in her name, according to the warrant.

He reportedly told officers he would get his money back out of the house through his insurance so he wasn't concerned about the fires.

Arson investigators then determined to bring charges against him.

