Man Sexually Assaulted 71-Year-Old Woman, Deputies Say

Van Curtis “Jody” Mungo II (Photo: Sumter County Detention Center)

SUMTER, SC (WLTX) - A Sumter County man forced his way into a home and sexually assaulted a 71-year-old woman Friday morning, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Department.

Van Curtis “Jody” Mungo II, 44, of Rembert has been charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal criminal sexual conduct.

Investigators say Mungo enter the victim's home around 1:15 a.m., pushed her across the kitchen and into the dining room. A police report states that after the woman tripped and fell, Mungo sexually assaulted her. Deputies say Mungo then ran out of the house and down the street, across Camden Highway and down W Mcleod Street.

Meanwhile, investigators say the woman ran to her neighbor`s house to call for help. She was later taken by EMS to Tuomey Hospital.

Following the incident, investigators say the woman was not able to find her underwear or her cell phone.

