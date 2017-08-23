Man Sexually Assaulted Columbia Woman at Apartment, Deputies Say

Niat Gebrekristos

Richland County, SC (WLTX) -- Richland County deputies have arrested a man wanted for criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and burglary.

Niat Gebrekristos, 24, is in the Richland County jail charged with criminal sexual conduct 1st degree, kidnapping, and two counts of burglary.

Investigators were notified on August 11, 2017 about a sexual assault that occurred at an apartment on Beatty Road. Investigators say that Gebrekristos knocked on the victim’s door, and then forced his way into the victim’s apartment where deputies said he sexually assaulted the victim. Gebrekristos has no relation to the victim and was identified by DNA at the scene. The victim was treated at a the hospital.

Deputies say during the course of investigators attempting to locate Gebrekristos, he broke into Nick’s Restaurant located at 1931 Broad River Road and stole a cash drawer and an unknown amount of money on August 18, 2017. Investigators say that Gebrekristos was employed at the restaurant and threw a cement block through the window to gain access.





