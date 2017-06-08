Man Sexually Assaulted Mentally Incapacitated Woman, Deputies Say

Yemame Solomon (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have arrested a suspect who they say sexually assaulted a mentally incapacitated woman.

Soloman Yemane, 29, is charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree, after he was taken into custody Wednesday.

Investigators say they were notified on Saturday, May 27, about a sexual assault of a mentally incapacitated that occurred at an apartment.

People who knew the woman say when they found her, her undergarments were off. They then took her to the hospital.

Investigators discovered that Yemame took advantage of the victim and sexually assaulted her during a social gathering at the apartment.

Sheriff Leon Lott stated that DNA assisted investigators in the case. Investigators say they are currently looking into other sexual assault cases that may involve Yemame, and additional charges may be forthcoming.





