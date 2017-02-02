Man Sexually Assaulted Vulnerable Adult, Deputies Say

Wardell Wages (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Blythewood, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have charged a man who they say sexually assaulted a vulnerable adult.

Wardell Wages, 55, is facing a count of criminal sexual conduct third degree.

Back on January 17, officers were told that a sexual assault happened at a home in Blythewood. According to deputies, the victim received food from Wages after walking away from a foster home before the assault took place. Investigators say he took advantage of the victim, sexually assaulting the person at his home.

Officers say leads helped them identify Wages, and deputies say they found evidence during a search of his home.

Richalnd County Sheriff Leon Lott says if you know of any who are being abused, to please call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Victim’s Services Division at 803-576-3115.

