Man Shot at Cookout Party, Suspect Wanted by Deputies

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - Newberry County deputies say a man was shot at a weekend party, and they're looking for the suspect responsible for the crime.

Officers say on Saturday night at 8 p.m., people were grilling outside a home on Adelaide Street just outside the city limits of Newberry.

During the party, two men got into a an argument. Officers say the suspect in the shooting pushed the victim and starting shooting, striking the victim four times.

The victim was transported to the Newberry County Memorial Hospital by a family member and was later transferred to a Columbia hospital. The victim is in stable condition at this time.

Newberry police were in the area at the time and heard the gunshots, and radioed for assistance.

While law enforcement believes that the witnesses know who the suspect is, they have yet to identify him.

Anyone who has information about who the suspect may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

